Danny Lee shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Danny Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.