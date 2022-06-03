Daniel Berger finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Berger got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.