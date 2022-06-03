  • Daniel Berger finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.