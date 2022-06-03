Curtis Luck shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Curtis Luck hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Luck finished his day tied for 98th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Luck chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Luck to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Luck had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luck to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Luck had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luck to 2 over for the round.

Luck got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luck to 2 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Luck got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Luck to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Luck reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luck to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Luck's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luck to 1 over for the round.