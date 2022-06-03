Corey Conners putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Corey Conners hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.