Collin Morikawa shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 80th at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 210-yard par-3 fourth green, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Morikawa his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 over for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 5 over for the round.