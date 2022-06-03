Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

Kirk missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Kirk's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kirk's 185 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.