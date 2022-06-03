Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoffman's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman had a fantastic chip-in on the 180-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.