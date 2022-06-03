Charles Howell III finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Howell III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Howell III's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

Howell III his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.