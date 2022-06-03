Chan Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Chan Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Kim hit his 242 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kim tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.