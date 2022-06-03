Carlos Ortiz putts himself to an even-par second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Carlos Ortiz hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Carlos Ortiz got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ortiz's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Ortiz had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ortiz's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.