Camilo Villegas shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Villegas had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.