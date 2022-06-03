Cameron Young shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Davis Riley, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Young's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Young's 100 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even for the round.

Young missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.