Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Cameron Tringale got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Tringale's 116 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.