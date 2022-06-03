Cameron Smith putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cameron Smith hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith missed the green on his first shot on the 180-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Smith at 3 under for the round.