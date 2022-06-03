Cameron Champ shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Champ's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Champ's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.