Cam Davis shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
Highlights
Cam Davis reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cam Davis hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 14th, Davis's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
Davis got a double bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.
