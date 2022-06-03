Cam Davis shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cam Davis hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 14th, Davis's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis got a double bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.