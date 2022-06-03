  • C.T. Pan shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan makes birdie putt at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.