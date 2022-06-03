C.T. Pan shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

C.T. Pan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Pan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Pan hit his 124 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pan's 194 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.