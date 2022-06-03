Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 108th at 9 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Bryson DeChambeau got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 over for the round.