Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau chips it close to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 108th at 9 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Bryson DeChambeau got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 over for the round.
