  • Brian Harman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman's bunker play leads to birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.