Brian Harman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Harman hit his 112 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Harman hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.