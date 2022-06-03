Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Steele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Steele's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Steele's his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Steele's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.