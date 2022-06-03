Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Snedeker chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 2 over for the round.