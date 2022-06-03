Brandon Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandon Wu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wu's 202 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Wu hit his 265 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Wu's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.