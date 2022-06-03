Brandon Hagy shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day in 112th at 11 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 5 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 7 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 8 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 7 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 6 over for the round.