Bo Hoag putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Bo Hoag hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 98th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Bo Hoag had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to even for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoag's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Hoag hit his 99 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 180-yard par-3 green 12th, Hoag suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Hoag chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.