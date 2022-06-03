-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Billy Horschel in the second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Billy Horschel makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Billy Horschel hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Horschel hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
-
-