Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hossler at even for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hossler chipped in his fourth shot from 34 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.