Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 245 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 1 over for the round.