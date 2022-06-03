7-over 79 by Andrew Putnam in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 98th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Putnam's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Putnam his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 7 over for the round.