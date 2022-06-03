  • 7-over 79 by Andrew Putnam in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam's tee shot to 3 feet at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.