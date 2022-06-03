-
Alex Smalley shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley hits tee shot close and birdies at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 98th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Smalley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
Smalley his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 3 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Smalley's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
