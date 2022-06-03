-
Alex Noren shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren finds the green in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 80th at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 253 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 third, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Noren chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
