Adam Svensson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Adam Svensson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Svensson finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Adam Svensson's his second shot went 20 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.