Adam Svensson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Svensson reaches green in two and birdies at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Adam Svensson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Svensson finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Adam Svensson's his second shot went 20 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to even for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
After a 239 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
