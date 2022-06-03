  • Adam Scott shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott's wedge sets up birdie at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.