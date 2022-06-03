Adam Scott shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Scott's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Scott got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Scott's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.