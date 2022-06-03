Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Schenk hit his 99 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.