Adam Long shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 98th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Long's 152 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Long got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Long hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Long's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Long's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.