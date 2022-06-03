Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Hadwin chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin's tee shot went 200 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hadwin's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hadwin's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 under for the round.