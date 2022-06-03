  • Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Hadwin makes ace on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin makes a hole-in-one No. 16 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Hadwin makes ace on the par-3 16th hole.