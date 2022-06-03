Abraham Ancer putts himself to an even-par second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Abraham Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a double bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ancer's 108 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.