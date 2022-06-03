  • Abraham Ancer putts himself to an even-par second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Abraham Ancer makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

