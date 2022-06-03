-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
-
Highlights
Aaron Wise sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Wise's 134 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Wise hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
-
-