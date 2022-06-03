Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Wise got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wise's 134 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Wise hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.