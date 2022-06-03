Aaron Rai finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Aaron Rai hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Rai's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Rai chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Rai's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Rai chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.