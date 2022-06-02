Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.