Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Clark reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Clark at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Clark hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.