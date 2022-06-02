William McGirt putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

William McGirt got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving William McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McGirt's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, McGirt had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, McGirt's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.