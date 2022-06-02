-
Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris' wedge and birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Will Zalatoris hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Zalatoris's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Zalatoris's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Zalatoris's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
