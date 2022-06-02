Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Will Zalatoris hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Zalatoris's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Zalatoris's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Zalatoris's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.