Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Hovland chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.