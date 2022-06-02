-
Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Hovland chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
