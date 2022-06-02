Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-5 seventh, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Merritt hit his 122 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.