Tom Hoge shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoge had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.