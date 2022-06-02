Taylor Moore shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 293 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.