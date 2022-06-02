Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a 305 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Im chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Im's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.