Stewart Cink shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Cink had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cink's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.