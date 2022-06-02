Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.