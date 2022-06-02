Shane Lowry rebounds from poor front in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

Shane Lowry got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lowry hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lowry's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.